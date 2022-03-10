Sheffield United fan pundit delivers his verdict on Paul Heckingbottom’s credentials

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have won ten, drawn four and lost two in the Championship since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic at Bramall Lane in late November.

The Blades seem to have reconnected with the supporters and appear to be just as dangerous in the second tier as they were under Chris Wilder.

Billy Sharp, Sander Berge and Morgan Gibbs-White were at their fluid best in Tuesday evening’s 4-1 win over Middlesbrough and they still have an outside chance of pressing on towards automatic promotion.

Bournemouth have been very up and down in the last few months and that will fuel belief at Sheffield United, that they can challenge Huddersfield Town and others in the race to snatch second place.

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse believes that Heckingbottom is the man to lead the club forward in the long term.

Speaking to Football League World, Wyse explained: “I’ve been really impressed with Hecky, he seems like a really intelligent manager, he showed that against Middlesbrough, he made a slight tweak to the system, to push Ollie Norwood further up the pitch, this then brought Egan out of the backline to win the ball back and that was a massive part of us getting the result.

“He also, along with the rest of his coaching staff, seems to be building a really good bond with the fans, which is vital as Chris Wilder showed.

“I can see him working really well in the long term as well, he’s got ability to promote youth players, he knows all the youth at the club and this could serve us well.”