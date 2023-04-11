This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

With Sheffield United in a strong position to secure the second automatic promotion spot, and in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley later this month, all is well on the pitch at Bramall Lane.

However, if they do go on to win promotion to the Premier League, the club are facing one specific headache.

As per Premier League rules, they would only be allowed one loan player from any top flight club.

This season, they have Tommy Doyle and James McAtee on loan from Man City, which, for example, would not be allowed next season.

At the weekend, Alan Nixon, via Patreon, reported that although Heckingbottom would like both players, Doyle would be the favourite to rejoin on loan were Man City willing to do a deal.

With that in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on this and whether they thought City should be targeting Doyle or McAtee ahead of next season.

Brett Worthington

Both players have been excellent additions to the Sheffield United midfield this season, bringing that creativity and flair that you could have argued was missing from the Blades team.

Between the pair, McAtee has been the one who has featured more in the team, making 37 appearances compared to the 32 that Doyle has made.

While McAtee has been involved in nine goals and Doyle only has a goal contribution of five.

Both offer different qualities to this Sheffield United team, but if the Blades are to gain promotion to the Premier League and do look to sign one of these two, you would have to think that McAtee should be the one that United prefer.

The 20-year-old seems to have settled better into this Sheffield United team and has been the one that has flourished more, and with his performances this season, it seems out of the two of them that he is the better equipped to play Premier League football next season.

James Reeves

It is an incredibly difficult decision for the Blades as both players have been outstanding this season.

However, I think it is more important to bring Doyle back to Bramall Lane next campaign.

The Blades face the realistic prospect of losing Sander Berge in the summer, with the Norwegian likely to again be the subject of much transfer speculation, while there will be question marks over whether John Fleck and Oliver Norwood can again make the step up to the Premier League.

Doyle has started most of the Championship games he has been available for this season, underlining his importance to Paul Heckingbottom and still only 21, he has plenty of room for development.

While McAtee may provide more of an attacking threat, Doyle's role in the team should not be underestimated and the Blades should prioritise his return.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

There really can't be much in the decision to bring back one over the other.

Both have been excellent loan additions at Bramall Lane and have contributed to what looks like being a promotion-winning campaign.

Although he has played slightly less than McAtee, in terms of top-flight football for Sheffield United specifically, I do think Doyle could be the better fit.

McAtee, I feel, would thrive more in a possession-orientated side that will allow him to show off his flair and skill on the ball, whereas Doyle, I feel, could be slightly more industrious.

It would be great if the Blades could have get both back, but for the Premier League, I'd go for Doyle.