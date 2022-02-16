Sheffield United facing player concern ahead of Swansea clash

Sheffield United could be without wing-back Jayden Bogle for their clash with Swansea City at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

That’s according to Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom, who says the club will have to manage the 21-year-old’s workload over the final few months of the campaign.

This season, Bogle has been a more regular feature for Sheffield United since Heckingbottom took over as manager back in November, and has impressed under the 44-year-old.

Bogle has made 18 league appearances for the Blades since the start of the campaign, scoring three goals and providing one assist in that time.

However, the wing-back was absent from the matchday squad for his side’s goalless draw with Hull City on Tuesday night, and it seems Heckingbottom may be unable to call upon him again this weekend.

With Heckingbottom providing an update on Bogle’s situation after the game, BBC Sheffield’s Andy Giddings posted on Twitter: “#sufc PH says Jayden Bogle is a doubt for Saturday with a knee injury. “We need to manage him through the end of the season.”

Following that stalemate with Hull, Sheffield United will go into the weekend eighth in the Championship table, two points adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

This will be a big blow for Sheffield United at the weekend you feel.

Bogle has certainly impressed since Heckingbottom took over, proving to be an influential figure n the Blades’ resurgent push for a top six spot in the Championship table.

As a result, life may well be harder for them without Bogle on Saturday, as was arguably the case with Tuesday’s stalemate against Hull.

That being said, if not playing him against Swansea means the wing-back is kept fit and can play more games further down the line, this could still be a sensible approach for Heckingbottom and Sheffield United to take.