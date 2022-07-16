Sheffield United facing fitness concerns ahead of the new season

Sheffield United are carrying injury concerns for their latest transfer signings as part of their pre-season preparations.

According to the Star, there are slight fitness concerns surrounding Anel Ahmedhodzic, Tommy Doyle and Adam Davies.

Ahmedhodzic and Doyle have just arrived at the club as part of Paul Heckingbottom’s recruitment drive to improve the first team squad.

The impressive Ahmedhodzic has been limited to just 45 minutes of action since joining the Blades from Swedish side Malmo.

Meanwhile, Doyle has yet to appear for the side since completing his loan move from Manchester City.

Davies recently extended his contract at Bramall Lane, meaning he continues to provide potential competition to Wes Foderingham between the sticks.

Davies was called into action against Lincoln City due to an injury to the first choice goalkeeper.

But the 29-year old limped off following a rough challenge. He watched the remainder of the game with a brace on his knee, with further assessments still to be made over his long-term fitness.

Fortunately, Ahmedhodzic is out with illness, which should be only a short-term issue and should not keep him out of contention for the side’s opening day clash against Watford on August 1.

However, Doyle will require a scan on an injured thigh before any decision is made on his short-term fitness.

The Verdict

Given United’s injury concerns last season, and how much that hampered the team’s promotion bid, this is the last thing Heckingbottom needed.

The hope will be that Doyle and Davies are able to make swift recoveries so that they will be available for the start of the season.

At the very least, Ahmedhodzic should be available for the clash with the Hornets, with the defender the highest profile addition to the team so far this summer.

The only other injury concern in the squad is Rhys Norrington-Davies, who is also out with illness and expected to be back soon.