Sheffield United face tough Ciaran Clark call following Newcastle revelation, here is what they must do: Opinion

When Sheffield United snapped up Ciaran Clark from Newcastle United on loan, it looked like a really shrewd bit of business by the Blades.

Joining on loan for the season, not only did Clark bring promotion-winning experience having been promotion to the Premier League with Newcastle in 2016/17, but also extensive period playing in the top flight itself.

However, unfortunately, it has to be said, it’s a loan deal that so far, has not gone to plan for either party.

Although Sheffield United are absolutely flying in the Championship this campaign, Clark has not been able to contribute as much as he would have liked due to injury

Indeed, just two games into the campaign, an injury struck that would rule him out from mid-August until early November.

He did get a run of games for the Blades over the winter, taking his Championship match tally to nine for the season, but in recent weeks, he has continued to be an unused substitute.

Clark is due to return to Newcastle at the end of the season, but with his contract set to expire in the summer, it has now been reported that he will become a free agent at the end of June and therefore available on a free transfer.

That is according to ChronicleLive, who state that the Irish defender is expecting to leave the club on a free this summer.

Interestingly, the same report also claimed that Sheffield United have not made a firm decision on whether or not they would like to sign him on a free transfer or look for other options.

To me, though, as much as the loan spell has not reaped the rewards it may have promised, bringing in Clark on a free transfer would be a shrewd bit of business by the Blades – regardless of what division they are in and they must therefore seriously consider a one-year deal for the Irishman.

The club are in the driving seat with regards to the second promotion spot in the Championship at the moment and look like going on to achieve top flight promotion, in which case, they may look for ‘better’ options.

However, any club promoted to the top flight need experience, and Clark’s in the top flight must not be underestimated.

The centre-half has racked up 214 top flight matches to date, having someone that has been there and done it in the Premier League over a consistent period could be invaluable in the Blades dressing room.

Sure, you wouldn’t want to be playing him week in week out or anything close to it, but at 33, Clark is a player that likely accepts that is not his remit anymore.

It might be a different story if the Blades were having to fork out a fee, but on a free transfer, Ciaran Clark could be a very shrewd pickup for the Blades.

Despite a tough loan spell this season, his Premier League experience could be an important asset to have behind the scenes if the club go up, and as a backup option, the club could do far worse, in my opinion.