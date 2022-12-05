Sheffield United face nervous Iliman Ndiaye wait after footage emerges

Footage has emerged of Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye limping after Senegal’s 2022 World Cup defeat to England last night, leaving the Championship club facing a nervous wait over his fitness.

No one has scored more goals in the second tier this term than the 22-year-old, who has nine in 21 games, and his fine start to the season with the Blades helped him force his way into Alou Cisse’s team out in Qatar.

Senegal were knocked out by England in the round of 16 last night and Ndiaye is set to fly back this week to link up with Paul Heckingbottom’s squad ahead of their first Championship game in nearly a month but there are now concerns that he may not be fit for the Huddersfield Town clash on Saturday.

Footage has emerged on Twitter showing Ndiaye limping with what appears to be an icepack on his right calf after last night’s game.

Sorti à la mi-temps, Ilimane Ndiaye aurait reçu un coup à l'arrière du mollet droit comme le montrent ces images #13football #13tv#ANGSEN pic.twitter.com/RuauKdlzKF — 13football_com (@13footballC) December 4, 2022

The forward is expected to be assessed by the Blades medical staff later this week but supporters will hope he is ready for the visit of Huddersfield on Saturday.

A win for Heckingbottom’s side over their Yorkshire rivals could see them go top – if only until Burnley play QPR on Sunday.

The Verdict

United face a nervous wait over the fitness of Ndiaye after this footage emerged of him limping across the pitch following Senegal’s defeat to England last night.

We don’t yet know whether it is anything to worry seriously about but losing Ndiaye for any length of time would be a blow given how impressive he’s been this term.

The 22-year-old has been phenomenal for Blades this term and looks likely to be central to their hopes of securing promotion back to the Premier League.

Hopefully, we see Ndiaye back in Championship action at Bramall Lane this weekend.