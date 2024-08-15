Sheffield United have encountered an issue in their attempt to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 21-year-old chose the Blades as his future temporary destination over many other Championship suitors.

Even though he hasn't played regular first team football since his loan spell with Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 campaign, his talent is such that many top teams in the English second tier wanted him.

It's been reported that a greater chance of regular minutes and the opportunity to work with Chris Wilder were big determining factors in his decision to come to Bramall Lane, which is where he was on Tuesday night when his soon-to-be teammates beat Wrexham 4-2 in the EFL Cup.

However, there is a bit of a delay in him officially becoming part of the dressing room.

Sheffield United, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi transfer delay

Unlike Michael Cooper, who was also watching United in action during the week, Rak-Sakyi has not been formally announced as a new part of Wilder's squad, and this is because of a paperwork issue, as per Alan Nixon.

Someone on the player's side of the dealings hasn't yet signed off one of the documents required to get the transfer over the line in time to make him available for the Steel City side's first home game of the new Championship season, against Queens Park Rangers.

The Star journalist Danny Hall had stated this morning (Thursday, 15th August) that the deal was not yet officially done, with one barrier left in their way.

They do have until lunchtime on Friday to officially get him registered as a new Blades player, so that he can feature against Marti Cifuentes' side, who also wanted him. The United manager said, after the win over Wrexham, that he expects both Cooper and Rak-Sakyi to be involved at the weekend.

"If the two boys come in they will certainly add to a group whose attitude has been really good," Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield. "There's a good feeling about the place, on and off the pitch, and we just need to keep that going."

Rak-Sakyi is believed to have completed all of his medical assessments and media requirements ahead of the official announcement of his switch to the red side of Sheffield. It's now just this one bit of paperwork that stands in their way, as per Nixon.

Sheffield United fans should be very excited by their club's business

In a summer that many expected to be a miserable one, Bramall Lane has been lit up with positivity and sunshine.

Free agents and loans: that was going to be the bulk of the Blades' additions. Spending money didn't seem to be there for many, if any, transfer fees, and it looked like their rebuild was going to have to be a multi-year project. But supporters have been positively surprised by the club's activity.

Kieffer Moore, Harrison Burrows and Cooper have all been bought, they've acquired strong free agents like Callum O'Hare and, so far, they have held onto Gus Hamer.

Fees paid by Sheffield United this summer (as of 15/08/24) Player Transfer fee (not including add-ons) Kieffer Moore £2 million - per Sunderland Echo Harrison Burrows £3 million - per Mark McAdam Michael Cooper £2 million - per Plymouth Live Total £7 million

Very few of those things were expected from the Blades this summer and now, with the takeover of the club seemingly right around the corner, everything looks to be on the up.