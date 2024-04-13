Highlights Sheffield United face competition for Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson's signature during the upcoming transfer window.

There is thought to be Premier Leauge and Championship interest in the Swedish shot-stopper.

His departure seems inevitable with the Millers set to return to League One.

Sheffield United are set to face a real battle for the signature of Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Swedish shot-stopper has been one of the Millers' best performers in recent years, proving himself to be a capable goalkeeper at this level and playing a big part in allowing the Millers to put points on the board.

However, the South Yorkshire side have been relegated from the Championship this term and that isn't a massive surprise considering the strength of the league this term.

Championship Table (As it stands April 11th) Team P GD Pts 21 Huddersfield Town 42 -23 43 22 Sheffield Wednesday 42 -31 43 23 Birmingham City 42 -19 42 24 Rotherham United (R) 42 -52 23

Although they deserved to stay up last season, they were helped by the fact both Reading and Wigan Athletic received points deductions, with Blackpool's poor points tally also helping them out in the end.

As well as this, they lost Chiedozie Ogbene to Luton Town last summer and the Irishman's departure always looked as though it would negatively affect Rotherham.

With a return to League One not too far away, the Millers may be preparing for potential departures of key players, although it could be argued that some of them haven't done enough to remain at their current level.

Latest on Viktor Johansson's transfer situation

Johansson is one man who arguably deserves a move though - and the Daily Mirror have reported that Chris Wilder's Blades are set to face a battle for the shot-stopper's signature.

The same outlet believes sides from both the Premier League and Championship are eyeing a move for him, with interest from the former division potentially putting the Blades at a disadvantage in this race.

Wilder's side are currently playing in the top flight, but they look destined to be relegated at the end of the campaign and if they are, they will start next season on -2 points.

That may end up affecting United in their likely quest to return to the top level at the end of next term if they are relegated.

If they do have money to spend in the summer though, they are likely to have the funds needed to activate the Rotherham man's £750,000 release clause.

But as mentioned above, they will face competition for the keeper's signature.

Rotherham United must prepare for Viktor Johansson's departure

Johansson's departure has to be expected following the Millers' relegation.

Although he has created some good memories there, he will surely want to remain at the highest possible level.

Not only will he want to play at the highest possible level to play against better teams, but it playing for a side in a higher league will also boost his chances of winning as much game time as possible for Sweden.

Viktor Johansson's 2023/24 campaign at Rotherham United (As of April 13th, 2024) [League games only - Sofascore stats] Appearances 42 Starts 42 Sofascore's team of the week 5 Average rating 7.27 Total saves 172

However, if he wants to play for Sweden regularly, he needs to be starting regularly for a club.

Plenty of offers may come in for him this summer and if they do, he needs to pick a side where he's likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet every week.