Sheffield United face competition from Rangers in transfer chase

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers have also entered the race alongside Sheffield United for former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella.

The 39-year-old is currently a free agent after being released from Chelsea on the expiration of his contract this summer – and it was unknown whether the Argentine would remain in England after spending seven years in the country.

He has spent the majority of his time in the Premier League playing backup to the likes of Joe Hart, Claudio Bravo, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy the Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge – but would be likely to come in as Sheffield United’s first-choice in the Championship after losing Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

23-year-old Ramsdale was one of few shining lights for the Blades in the second half of last season and despite initially missing out on the final England squad for the European Championships after making the provisional 33-man lineup for Gareth Southgate, he was eventually called up after the Three Lions’ first group game following an injury to Manchester United’s Dean Henderson.

This delayed a move for Ramsdale, but after having multiple bids rejected for his services, Arsenal finally made their breakthrough and this has left Slavisa Jokanovic’s side looking for a replacement.

The Blades are reported to be ‘strongly in’ for Willy Caballero to in a bid to resolve this matter, but Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are also interested and the Championship side could have a battle on their hands if they want to push through a deal for the 39-year-old.

The Verdict:

Although his lack of game time in England is a concern for a side who will want to play him every week in the second tier, the fact he was a regular at Malaga before his move to Manchester City may help to put some Blades fans’ minds at rest.

Wes Foderingham may not have put a foot wrong during his time between the sticks so far this season – but it would be beneficial for the South Yorkshire side to have an established first-choice keeper in between the sticks as they look to remain solid in defence.

This defensive solidity will give Sheffield United’s forwards the confidence that if they manage to get themselves on the scoresheet, they have a decent chance of winning all three points. For a side that are currently struggling in front of goal, this confidence is exactly what they need to lift themselves up the table.

Caballero might not be a long-term option for the Blades, but if he can live up to expectations and help Slavisa Jokanovic’s side to get to a position where they can get back to the Premier League, he will more than worth the wages he could command.

He might be a free agent, but his salary is likely to be sizeable after spending time at Manchester City and Chelsea, so whoever out of Rangers and United can offer the most money could come out on top in this race.