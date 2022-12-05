Sheffield United face competition from Brentford in race for former Bristol City manager

Sheffield United are weighing up the possibility of bringing former Bristol City boss Dean Holden to the club as they search for a defensive coach, according to the Daily Mail.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since the latter stages of August, with Michael O’Neill’s departure from Stoke City and Alex Neil’s appointment leaving him surplus to requirements at the bet365 Stadium.

His initial appointment in Staffordshire would have been seen as a real coup by many considering the fact he took charge of Bristol City for the early stages of the 2020/21 campaign, initially enjoying a great start at Ashton Gate but failed to sustain that and was sacked in February last year.

Although United already have an excellent set of first-team coaches, with manager Paul Heckingbottom a former defender, Stuart McCall an ex-midfielder and Jack Lester a former striker, the Blades’ boss is seemingly keen to bring another defensive coach despite seeing his side concede just 19 times in 21 league appearances this term.

And they have reportedly held discussions with Holden about the vacancy, though they face competition from Brentford who are on the search for a new assistant head coach following Brian Riemer’s decision to take the top job at Anderlecht.

The Bees, like United, have made an approach for him with more discussions with the 43-year-old expected in the coming days. Both sides are yet to decide whether he’s their ideal man to bring in though.

The Verdict:

The appointment of an assistant head coach is so important as Steven Gerrard found at Aston Villa, with Michael Beale seemingly playing a massive part behind the scenes at Villa Park before his departure to Queens Park Rangers.

And that’s why Holden should be happy to accept the position at the Brentford Community Stadium if offered it – because it’s not exactly a role that means he can relax.

An assistant head coach often plays a massive role and the potential chance to move up to the Premier League may end up being too tempting for the 43-year-old who will want to test himself at the highest possible level.

The role at Bramall Lane may also be attractive for him though – because it’s a high-pressure job that could bring huge rewards with the Blades having an opportunity to win promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

With the attacking talent they have, they should have no problems going forward so it may end up being their defence that decides whether they secure a top-tier return or not and Holden could play a big part in that.