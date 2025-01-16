Sheffield United are said to be looking into a move to sign Shea Charles from Southampton following his last-gasp Sheffield Wednesday recall.

According to The Star, the midfielder is a potential option for the Blades after the Premier League side triggered their recall clause in the player’s deal with their bitter rivals.

Charles was a key figure in Danny Rohl’s side after sealing a temporary move to the Owls in the summer.

The 21-year-old made 23 appearances in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday, contributing with one goal and four assists from the middle of the park.

Shea Charles' Selected Sheff Wed Stats (as of Jan. 16th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 43.48 Pass Completion (%) 77.00 Progressive Passes 5.44 Progressive Carries 1.59 Successful Take-ons 0.77 Touches in the Opposition Area 0.77 Progressive Passes Received 1.45

Sheffield United looking into revisiting Shea Charles transfer interest

Sheffield United have held a long-standing interest in Charles, and even reportedly considered an approach last summer before he signed for Sheffield Wednesday instead.

The Blades opted not to due to uncertainty surrounding the ownership situation, which has since been clarified following a takeover by COH Sports.

Midfield is an area that Chris Wilder would like to improve this month, mainly due to the fact that Ollie Arblaster is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Related One winner and one loser at Sheffield United if they land Tom Cannon transfer coup Football League World has looked at who could benefit and lose out at Bramall Lane if Sheffield United win the race for Leicester City's Tom Cannon

Charles is now potentially available after Southampton recalled the Northern Ireland international on Wednesday evening, but there's no guarantee that he's been brought back to the south coast to play games.

His departure will come as a big blow for Rohl, and a move to Sheffield United would only rub salt into the wound given the history between the two clubs.

It has been claimed that Charles’ agent has a positive relationship with key figures at the Blades, which could open the door to a move before the February 3 deadline.

Shea Charles addition would be a statement of intent for Sheffield United

Sheffield United are a little light in midfield due to Arblaster being sidelined and Vini Souza also missing plenty of matches recently, so bringing in someone of Charles’ quality would be great business.

It will feel even better for supporters to know just how much it will hurt Sheffield Wednesday to see someone so important to their team this season in red.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Southampton will sanction another loan move, or if he will remain at St Mary's Stadium for the rest of the season.

But if United can bring the midfielder to Bramall Lane, then it could be just the kind of move they need to make to get an edge in the race for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.