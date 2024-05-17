Sheffield United are planning a move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall.

According to Teamtalk, the Blades are looking to strengthen their defensive options for next season by making an approach for the centre-back.

Worrall is currently out on loan with Turkish side Besiktas, where has made just six league appearances so far this campaign (all stats from Fbref).

The defender joined Besiktas on loan during the January transfer window, having struggled for game time with Forest.

The 27-year-old made just seven appearances in the Premier League prior to his move in the winter market.

Joe Worrall - Nottingham Forest league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2016-17 21 0 2017-18 31 (28) 1 (0) 2019-20 46 1 (4) 2020-21 31 1 (1) 2021-22 39 0 (1) 2022-23 30 (21) 1 (0) 2023-24 7 (5) 0

Sheffield United’s Joe Worrall transfer interest

Sheffield United are now planning for life back in the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

The Yorkshire outfit are targeting a move to sign Worrall as they look to build a team capable of fighting for promotion again next year.

It is believed that the Reds are open to selling the defender this summer due to him falling down the pecking order of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans.

It’s unclear if Besiktas will pursue a permanent move for the centre-back following the end of his loan spell, but it is expected that he will return to the City Ground before any decision is made over his future.

Chris Wilder is an admirer of the experienced defender, and is keen to add him to the Sheffield United first team squad.

The Blades’ defence has come under scrutiny this year, with the team conceding over 100 goals in the league.

This is the first time a Premier League side have conceded 100 goals since the division was reduced to 20 clubs.

This has led to Wilder targeting defensive reinforcements as one of his priorities ahead of the summer transfer window.

Worrall has a contract until 2026, but Forest could be open to a relatively reasonable fee as they look to raise funds to improve their ability to comply with the top flight’s financial rules.

Sheffield United’s Premier League relegation

It has been a difficult year for Sheffield United since earning their return to the Premier League 12 months ago.

Wilder replaced Paul Heckingbottom midway through the season, but has been unable to steer the club clear of relegation.

Their 20th place position has already been confirmed ahead of this weekend’s final round of games in the Premier League.

Sheffield United will end the campaign with a game against Tottenham Hotspur before switching their focus entirely on preparing for their Championship return.

Sheffield United need a lot of work this summer

It remains to be seen what kind of spending power Sheffield United will have this summer, but it is clear improvements will be needed.

Fighting for promotion back to the Premier League will surely be their aim, but the team is now worse than the one that came second in the table last season.

Wilder will have a lot of work on his hands to improve the team, especially at the back.

Worral is an experienced defender that knows what it takes to earn promotion to the top flight, and is an affordable option to improve their backline.