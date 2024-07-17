Highlights Sheffield United aiming to sign Paul Dummett after release from Newcastle United, increasing interest from multiple clubs.

Experienced defender Dummett, capable of playing both left and centrally, could bolster Blades' defensive options if deal goes through.

Addition of Championship title-winning Dummett could provide valuable pedigree and depth in defense for Sheffield United.

Sheffield United are keen to win the race to sign Paul Dummett following his departure from Newcastle United this summer.

That's according to a report from TeamTalk, who say that a number of clubs are taking an interest in the signing of the defender.

Having come through the youth ranks with Newcastle, Dummett has spent the entirety of his senior career on the books of the Magpies, aside from two loans elsewhere shortly after stepping up to first-team football.

During that time, he made 213 first-team appearances in all competitions for the club, with his efforts also helping him to win five senior international caps for Wales.

Paul Dummett senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Newcastle United 213 4 0 Gateshead 10 0 0 St Mirren 36 2 1 As of 17th July 2024

However, the 32-year-old is now a free agent, having been released by Newcastle at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract.

Now though, it seems that Dummett will not be short of interest this summer, as he looks to continue his career elsewhere in the coming campaign.

Sheffield United interested in Paul Dummett deal

As per this latest update, Sheffield United are planning a move to bring Dummett to Bramall Lane this summer.

It is thought that several clubs are interested in the Welshman, but that the Blades are hopeful of winning the race for his services.

Manager Chris Wilder is apparently hoping to add some experience to his side, following the departure of a number of players already this summer, after relegation from the Premier League.

Sheffield United have made four new first-team signings this summer, even with the ongoing questions over a potential takeover of the club, as they prepare for a return to the Championship.

Versatile midfielder Jamie Shackleton, left-back Sam McCallum, midfielder Callum O'Hare and striker Kieffer Moor have all completed permanent moves to Bramall Lane already.

The Blades are set to begin their Championship campaign on Friday 9th August, when they make the trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

Sheffield United will begin the campaign with a two-point deduction after defaulting on transfer payments to other clubs in the past two seasons.

Paul Dummett would be a good addition at Bramall Lane

The signing of Dummett does have the potential to be a good bit of business for the Blades if they can get it done.

He has spent the vast majority of his career in the Premier League, and also has a Championship title win under his belt from his time with Newcastle.

As a result, the Welshman possesses exactly the sort of pedigree and experience that you imagine Wilder is hoping to add to his squad before the start of the campaign.

Sheffield United have lost options in defence this summer, in particular on the left with the departures of Max Lowe and Yasser Larouci.

The addition of someone with the defensive versatility of Dummett, who can play left or centrally, could be important in terms of adding to the depth in the backline as well.

So far this summer, the Blades have been operating in the free agent market, and the Welshman does fit the mould in that respect as well, which should help financially.

With that in mind, the signing of Dummett is one that does indeed look to be well worth pursuing for Sheffield United this summer.