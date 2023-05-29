This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United are keen on a deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien this summer.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who claims that the Blades have the midfielder back on their radar after missing out on him in January.

Nixon claims that both a permanent move, and a loan switch for the 2023/24 season are possible, with Forest likely to deem O'Brien surplus to requirements once again this summer.

Currently, he is on loan in MLS with DC United.

With the links to Bramall Lane in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on O'Brien potentially becoming a Blade.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Lewis O'Brien clearly had a tough season after his move to Nottingham Forest, with the club deeming him surplus to requirements due to the sheer number of moves they made in the transfer market.

However, at the time, many felt that O'Brien was a good signing for Forest, and that is no different now.

Indeed, the Blades will certainly be in the market for midfielders, too, given that Tommy Doyle and James McAtee have returned to Man City after their loan deals, and that Sander Berge's future is still uncertain.

The fact this will be either a loan move or low cost permanent signing makes it all the more appealing, and ahead of their top-flight return, this could be shrewd business by the Blades.

Bramall Lane will host Premier League football once again next season.

Justin Peach

Lewis O’Brien is a player who perhaps didn’t get a fair chance at Nottingham Forest last season, despite featuring on 13 occasions.

He was very much a victim of a spontaneous transfer strategy from Steve Cooper’s side and was unfortunate to have not been able to build upon the previous campaign.

During the 2021/22 season, the 24-year-old was one of the most consistent and effective midfielders in the Championship with his energy, ball winning capabilities and composure with the ball a major factor in helping Huddersfield to the playoff final.

Should Sheffield United manage to bring him to Bramall Lane, I would expect him to be a huge success in a rigid system that will suit him. He’s a player that enjoys the midfield battle, and the Blades will work to ensure their midfield is packed out as much as possible to make them much harder to break down.

That will allow O’Brien to thrive. Not only that, but he will be desperate to prove a point after his failed move to Blackburn last January.

Adam Jones

You have to feel for O'Brien because he hasn't been given a great chance to shine in the Premier League.

But he showed at Huddersfield Town that he's probably ready to make the step up and this is why he could be an excellent addition.

Ideally, he would come in permanently and considering he was deemed surplus to requirements at the City Ground last season, they may be able to negotiate a reasonably cheap deal for him.

He would be a good asset to have in the top two tiers, so there's every chance he should stay in Sheffield for the long term if he does join.

Already accustomed to life in Sheffield, it probably wouldn't take him long to settle in.