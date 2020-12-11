Sheffield United eyeing January transfer swoop for EFL defender

Sheffield United are said to be interested in signing Preston North End defender Ben Davies according to a report from Sky Sports.

Davies has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for North End, who haven’t quite hit their best form in the Championship this term under the management of Alex Neil.

Preston are currently sat 13th in the second-tier standings, and are seven points adrift of the play-off places heading into the hectic festive schedule.

Davies has been a key member of the squad though, with the central defender making nine appearances in all competitions this term for the club.

It appears as though these strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with Chris Wilder’s side being keen on a deal to land his signature in the January transfer window.

Sheffield United have struggled in the Premier League this season, with the Blades currently sat bottom of the top-flight standings after 11 matches.

More alarmingly, they’re yet to win a league match this term, which has seen the pressure increase on Wilder heading towards the New Year.

It appears as though the Sheffield United boss is keen to add much-needed reinforcements to his team in January’s transfer window, and Davies could be one of those heading through the door.

The defender is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, and could be available at a cut-price deal for the Blades, although it remains to be seen as to how much any potential deal would cost.

Davies and his Preston team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Luton Town, in what could be a tricky test at Kenilworth Road.

The Verdict:

This could be a shrewd signing by Chris Wilder’s side.

Davies has really impressed me with Preston North End, and deserves a shot in the Premier League in the near future in my eyes.

A move to Sheffield United could see him feature for the Blades regularly as well, especially with Jack O’Connell sidelined through injury.

I like the sound of this from a Blades perspective, as it would solve a problem position for them, and he could be available at a relatively cheap fee as he enters the final six months of his contract with Preston North End.