Sheffield United are reportedly eyeing up a homecoming for Oli McBurnie, who departed the club in the summer for Las Palmas in La Liga.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who claims that the Blades are the latest in a list of promotion challengers to queue up for McBurnie's signature, joining Burnley and Blackburn Rovers, who were both credited with an interest last week.

The trio are all chasing promotion out of the Championship, so it's fair to say that if McBurnie does elect to return to England, then he won't be short of suitors at the business end of the table.

Sheffield United would like to think they have the advantage in this race though, as McBurnie departed Bramall Lane in the summer, so a romantic return could be viewed as his most likely move.

Related Sheffield United: Chelsea loanee linked with Premier League move in January The defender has been impressing at Bramall Lane since his season-long loan move from Chelsea.

Chris Wilder wants Oli McBurnie to return and bolster their promotion push

According to Nixon, United boss Chris Wilder didn't want McBurnie to leave in the summer, but the financial position the club found themselves in dictated that he had to leave.

But with the takeover of the club now complete, their financial position is now much different, and the Blades could now facilitate a loan move to bring McBurnie home - the same terms on which Burnley and Blackburn wanted to sign the Scot.

In fact, interest from the East Lancashire duo has made signing McBurnie a top priority at Bramall Lane according to Nixon, so the Blades could make a swift move in the early stages of the window to nip in before their promotion rivals.

It was Wilder who invested heavily to sign McBurnie back in August 2019, spending a whopping £20m to sign him from Swansea, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see the Sheffield United boss put yet more faith in the frontman.

The promotion chasers are seeking extra firepower in January

The promotion-chasing teams are all seeking to bolster their front lines in January, with each knowing that they have one last chance to shuffle their pack ahead of the deadline.

Most managers of the clubs fighting to reach the Premier League will tell you that you can never have too many good players, and for the Blades, the hurt that would come from missing out on McBurnie could cut deep.

Oli McBurnie Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 125 44 8

If they were to miss out to either Burnley or Blackburn, they'd be watching on as a promotion rivals was significantly strengthened, which could be to the detriment of their own promotion push.

Getting this deal done seems to be of the utmost importance to Wilder, not only to strengthen his own squad, but to prevent their rivals strengthening with a man who he knows will score goals at this level.