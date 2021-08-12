Sheffield United eye move for 31-year-old as Aaron Ramsdale/Arsenal transfer saga rumbles on

Sheffield United have been credited with an interest in Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen, as reported by ForzaRoma.info.

The Blades’ current shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale has long been linked with a move to Arsenal, but in the latest development, it seems that things have taken a backwards step.

Olsen, who spent last season on loan with Everton, featured just 11 times for the Merseyside club, making just seven Premier League starts as he played a deputy role to Jordan Pickford.

Spending the early stages of his career in Sweden, Olsen joined PAOK in 2015, before heading to Copenhagen the season after.

The towering goalkeeper then joined Roma in 2018 and has made 27 appearances for the Italian club in the three years he has spent there.

As well as the loan spell at Everton, Olsen spent the season prior with Cagliari, making 17 Serie A appearances that year.

The verdict

This is a move that almost entirely relies on Ramsdale departing, as Olsen would want regular first-team football.

He was not impressed with the lack of minutes he received last season at Everton and it seems that his Roma career is not progressing as he would have liked.

Olsen enjoyed an excellent Euro 2020 campaign with Sweden, and he would be an excellent signing for any second-tier club anywhere in the world.

Olsen is certainly an exciting option for if Ramsdale is to depart, and if he is to arrive as a result of the latter leaving, then The Blades will have a competent enough replacement, and they will still have a lot of money to spend strengthening other areas too.

