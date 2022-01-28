Sheffield United eye loan transfer

Sheffield United are said to be likely to utilise the loan market before the window closes in order to bring in a centre back, as per a recent report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Blades are currently looking to strengthen their backline after picking up a few injuries along the way and are said to be eyeing a range of options as the window continues to tick down towards its expiry.

Given the poor financial state across the English game that was caused by the pandemic, it is said that Paul Heckingbottom’s side could dip into the market for a temporary deal as opposed to making a permanent addition at this time.

Liverpool’s Rhys Williams is said to be a target for the Steel City club, whilst his teammate Nathaniel Phillips has also come up in previous conversation.

The signing of a new central defender would add to their only new signing of the transfer window in Adam Davies, who was signed from Stoke City.

Meanwhile the likes of Robin Olsen, Michael Verrips and Oliver Burke have all gone out the exit door at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

There are plenty of options out there for the Blades as they seek to add some depth in what is a key area of the squad.

A loan deal would make a lot of financial sense and would be very low risk at this stage of the campaign.

The sooner a deal is done the better as it will mean that they can start to focus more on matters on the pitch as opposed to being distracted by goings on in the market.

Williams would be an ideal signing from Liverpool, so Sheffield United’s intention will certainly be to get a deal done for the young defender as soon as possible in order to beat the deadline.