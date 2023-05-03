Sheffield United will have a big say in the fight for survival in the Championship, as they prepare to face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Thursday night.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have already secured promotion to the Premier League, having beaten West Brom 2-0 on April 26th to clinch second-place.

Their professionalism was underlined by a 4-1 win over Preston North End last weekend, with the division's integrity upheld by the Blades.

Sheffield United eye Neil Warnock's record

Focus at Bramall Lane is on finishing the season strongly.

Whilst they have been promoted and can't win the title, the carrot that's been dangled at them is becoming Sheffield United's most successful side at Championship level with two wins from their remaining games.

Neil Warnock's class of 2005/06 recorded 92 points. Sheffield United currently have 88 points, meaning that wins over both Huddersfield and Birmingham City will lift the Blades to 94 points and establish themselves as the club's best ever second-tier side.

"It never ends, does it. You need to get off to a good start, good middle of the season, then cement the play-offs and then get promoted and now there's something else. That will never change," Blades coach Jack Lester said, as quoted by the Yorkshire Post, of Sheffield United's focus is now.

"Naturally with how competitive we are, you are away looking at what else can be achieved. We are aware of it (record total).

"We talked about it a couple of games ago and we have played well and won those.

"Does it come with the same pressure of promotion, no it doesn't. Would it be nice? Of course."

Who will be relegated from the Championship?

Huddersfield's win over Cardiff City on Sunday leaves them on the cusp of securing their Championship status for another season. Reading drawing with Wigan Athletic on Saturday means they are three points adrift of safety.

Warnock's Huddersfield need one point from two games to confirm safety, yet they have the task of overcoming Sheffield United on Thursday, knowing the Blades are eyeing maximum points from their remaining games to set a club record.

Should Sheffield United beat Huddersfield on Thursday, it will tee up an epic final day clash between Town and Reading at the John Smith's Stadium, where a win and potential goal difference swing in Noel Hunt's side's favour, would send the Terriers down.

Huddersfield's current goal difference is -18 and Reading's is -20. Whilst a point from six will keep Huddersfield up, two defeats will relegate them on goal difference.