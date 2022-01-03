Sheffield United eye advantage over Stoke City and Birmingham City in transfer race

Sheffield United believe that they could have the advantage in the race to sign Fleetwood Town’s James Hill this month, as per a recent report by The Star.

The Blades are one of a number of clubs that are said to be interested in signing the talented young defender, with fellow Sky Bet Championship sides Stoke City and Birmingham City said to be eyeing a move for the centre back.

Also a target for the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, Paul Heckingbottom hopes to win the race for the 19-year-old by promising first team football whilst also taking advantage of the fact that Hill’s father Matt previously turned out for Sheffield United during his playing career.

Hill is set to turn 20 later on this month and has been capped three times by England’s under-20s as his reputation continues to improve tenfold after he made the breakthrough with the Cod Army in League One.

The teenager is due to see his current contract with Fleetwood expire at the end of the current campaign, which means he could well make a permanent exit from the Highbury Stadium this month.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield United signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Rhian Brewster? Liverpool West Ham Burnley Newcastle

Heckingbottom is keen to build his side around up and coming English talent.

The Verdict

Hill is a player that has been linked with a move away from Fleetwood for quite some time and it appears that plenty of the big hitters could be set to make a move for his services.

Sheffield United may not be able to compete with the other aforementioned sides financially but at the same time they can offer the player guaranteed first team football.

Add to the fact that Heckingbottom possesses great expertise when it comes to working with young pros and it appears a move to Bramall Lane could tick a lot of boxes for Hill and his family.

The link to his father could strongly work in their favour too, if they do indeed decide to pursue a move for the defender.