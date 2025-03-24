This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United will need the Bramall Lane faithful at their very best if they're to squeeze across that line and secure a spot in the Premier League next season.

The Blades have been competing closely with Burnley and Leeds United for a top-two finish and aside from disappointing home defeats to their promotion rivals and Hull City, they've largely been mistake-free.

Sheffield United Home Form (As of 24/03/25) Matches Wins Draws Losses Division Rank 19 13 3 3 2nd

This can, of course, be attributed to the performances on the pitch, which are often driven by the incredible atmosphere that Blades supporters create.

Bramall Lane has long been their home, dating back to 1889 when United played their first match there, having been formed from Sheffield United Cricket Club. Since then, the stadium has undergone several major redevelopments, yet it still retains that unique, vibrant atmosphere that many clubs struggle to replicate.

This season, attendance has averaged around the 28,000 mark and if they make the jump to the top flight, the owners will hope to see a sold-out stadium every week.

Sheffield United urged to make minor adjustments to Bramall Lane

To get a Blades' perspective on potential improvements to Bramall Lane, Football League World spoke to Jimmy from the Blades Ramble Podcast, who shared two suggestions while staying true to his deep affection for the stadium.

"I love Bramall Lane," said Jimmy. "I love old stadiums, traditional stadiums. I think Everton's new stadium looks fantastic, but I wouldn't want to move away from Goodison Park if I were an Everton fan.

"If these new owners have long-term ambitions to move grounds, I would understand it, but I would be very upset.

"It has had a lot of upgrades over the years to bring it up to speed, with little spells in the Premier League. So, we have had improvements to the ground recently, and it is up there in terms of traditional/modern feel.

"The one thing our friends in the Kop would say is to get the pillars out. I think also maybe some safe-standing, if that comes back into it. I think that may help improve the atmosphere, not only at Bramall Lane but around the grounds."

Safe standing is the next step at Sheffield United

Standing areas were largely removed from professional football grounds in England in 1989 following a wave of hooliganism, which led to the introduction of the Football Spectators Act.

This has been eased in recent years and eventually the first set of "rail seats" were installed in May 2018 by Shrewsbury Town. Since then, a band of clubs has begun installing them and as of the 10th of March 2025, teams like Newcastle United, Chelsea and Liverpool have successfully installed them.

This could be the next step for the Blades and bringing them in could help them create a more terrace-like atmosphere at Bramall Lane.

Currently, there is a fan-led campaign called 'Stand United' aiming to bring just that to the ground and with so many teams planning to deliver it next season, the new Blades hierarchy may be forced into a decision.