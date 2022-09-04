Sheffield United expected to reignite interest in summer target

Sheffield United are expected to reignite their interest in CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone, as per a Twitter update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Canadian international emerged as a target at Bramall Lane late on Deadline Day when reports suggested that Sander Berge was edging closer to a move to Club Brugge.

The 20-year-old, who has netted twice and has provided a further three assists in 21 MLS matches thus far this season, predominantly operates as a number eight but can also play slightly more advanced and slightly deeper.

Romano’s tweet states that the Blades are expected to revisit the deal in October with the view of completing a move in January, however, there are clubs in the Bundesliga who will likely compete for his signature.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Sheffield United midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Stephen Quinn? Barrow Mansfield Town Port Vale Shrewsbury Town

Currently battling near the Championship’s summit, the Blades is an attractive proposition for the rising star.

The verdict

This would be an excellent deal for the Yorkshire club who will view the young midfielder as someone who could play a part in the here and now, and someone who could be integral to their future.

Of course, given that there is already interest from elsewhere, it is likely that this will not be an easy deal for the Blades to complete.

There is now the added complication that the next window is not open for months, with Sheffield United’s initial interest likely to alert several clubs to his potential availability.

A versatile midfielder with an incredibly high ceiling, this would represent excellent business from the Blades.