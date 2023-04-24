Officials at Premier League side Manchester City are expecting Sheffield United to launch a summer offer for Tommy Doyle, according to this morning's report from The Star.

The same story has revealed that the Blades could make a permanent offer to try and lure him to Bramall Lane for the long term, though a switch to South Yorkshire would depend on whether United reach the top flight or not.

Winning promotion shouldn't be an issue for Paul Heckingbottom's side who are on the verge of sealing second place and with that, they may already be planning ahead for the summer.

It's currently unclear how Dozy Mmobuosi's takeover attempt is affected preparations ahead of the next window but regardless of who's at the helm, whether it's the Nigerian business or Prince Abdullah, United look set to have a decent amount to spend this summer if they secure a Premier League return.

The statistics behind Tommy Doyle's season

Considering he has been competing with the likes of Sander Berge, John Fleck and Oliver Norwood for a starting spot in the middle of the park, he can be exceptionally pleased with the amount of game time he has won this term.

Making 34 appearances in all competitions for the Blades, he has recorded four goals and six assists in the process, with some of these contributions being vital to the Blades' cause.

Not only did he score in a 2-1 away win at Sunderland - but he recorded two assists in a 3-3 draw against Wrexham and scored the goal that sent United to Wembley with his long-range strike helping his time to overcome Blackburn Rovers.

Why Sheffield United may be pursuing a permanent deal

It seems as though the Blades are keen to bring both Doyle and James McAtee back to the club this summer - but they will only be able to loan one player from Man City next season.

With this in mind, they would have to seal a permanent deal for one of the two players if they want to have any chance of seeing both of them return for the 2023/24 campaign.

As someone who's slightly older than McAtee and has been out on more loan spells, you feel Doyle is the favourite to secure a longer-term exit as opposed to his teammate who could still be seen as a very promising player by officials at the Etihad Stadium.

Considering Doyle isn't one of the first names on the teamsheet for his parent club, United may fancy their chances of getting a reasonably cheap deal over the line and should have the finances to lure him away from the Etihad permanently if they secure promotion.

The midfielder should definitely be open to a permanent move to South Yorkshire if he's going to win a decent amount of game time there because he probably won't get the same opportunity to shine at City.