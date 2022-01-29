Sheffield United exit on the cards for 25-year-old

Lys Mousset is set to join Serie A side Salernitana before Monday’s deadline according to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 29th January, 2.31pm).

The French striker has struggled for fitness since arriving at Bramall Lane in the summer of 2019.

The Blades are set to recoup a fee of £330,000 with the 25-year-old current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Considering the Blades splashed out almost £10 million for his services after earning promotion to the Premier League, they have certainly not seen a satisfactory return on their investment.

Mousset appeared to be establishing himself as United’s leading marksman under Slavisa Jokanovic earlier on in the campaign, but the injury woes that have plagued his Blades career have cropped up again and a move abroad will suit his physical capabilities.

Salernitana are rock bottom and eight points from safety in Serie A, they are fighting an uphill battle but Mousset will be hoping that the change of scenery can act as a catalyst to kickstart his career.

The Blades have plenty of depth in attacking areas to cope with the loss of Mousset, David McGoldrick and Ollie McBurnie provide fierce competition for the current starting duo of Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster.

The Verdict

There were some memorable contributions from Mousset in United’s remarkable ninth placed Premier League finish in 2019/20.

His commitment to the club and to come back stronger from his fitness woes has come into question since, but overall the 25-year-old will be fondly remembered at Bramall Lane.

The lack of a return on the club’s investment in him, supports the notion from the club’s hierarchy that they want to produce more younger players from the academy and spend less on player transfer fees, because this is the kind of situation that can occur.

It will be interesting to monitor how his skillset transfers to the current goal crazy division that is Serie A.