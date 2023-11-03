Highlights Wages have been paid on time, bringing relief to supporters, players, and employees, but it's unclear if the money came from a bidder.

HMRC has launched another winding up petition against the club for unpaid tax bills, raising concerns about the club's financial stability.

Owner Dai Yongge is to blame for the club's current situation and needs to sell the club quickly to prevent administration or liquidation. Reading FC supporters should not be too confident about an imminent takeover due to past failed attempts and the time it could take for a deal to be finalized.

BBC Radio Berkshire journalist Tim Dellor reported on Sunday that arrangements were being made for potential new owners to pay the Reading's bills.

Since then, it has been revealed that wages have been paid on time, which will not only come as a relief to supporters and the players, but also to employees who are dependent on this money. It's unclear whether this money has come from a bidder, but some supporters will be suspecting that's the case.

In slightly less promising news for the Berkshire outfit, HMRC have launched another winding up petition against the club for unpaid tax bills, which is worrying.

Although a winding up petition is less severe than a winding up order, which would liquidate the club, it may only be a matter of time before the club are wound up if they continue to fail to fulfil their financial obligations.

Who is at fault for Reading FC's current situation?

Owner Dai Yongge is fully responsible for this - and needs to sell the club as quickly as possible to ensure the Royals don't fall into administration or liquidation.

Unfortunately, it seems as though his high valuation of the club has put off a potential investor already.

Although Dai's desperation to secure as much money as possible after investing so much into the club is understandable, he has been the architect of the Royals' failures and needs to reduce his valuation of the club (if he hasn't already) to give the Berkshire side the best chance of enjoying a brighter future.

He will go down as one of the worst, if not the worst, owners in EFL history and the situation he has left the League One side has left their supporters and many fans of other clubs desperate to see a takeover happen as quickly as possible. The club has sunk to the bottom of the third-tier table under him.

League One Relegation Zone P GD Pts 21 Carlisle United 16 -6 14 22 Fleetwood Town 15 -10 13 23 Cheltenham Town 15 -18 8 24 Reading 14 -12 6

Some fans don't care who comes in, as long as they pay the bills, and many would welcome Mike Ashley with open arms despite the criticism he received during his time at St James' Park.

Why should Reading FC supporters not be too confident of an imminent takeover yet?

With William Storey pulling out of the race and the wages possibly being paid by potential new owners, some supporters on social media are thinking that a takeover might be close.

You can't blame the fans for speculating, because they have endured real misery in recent years and the club needs a takeover as quickly as possible to avoid administration or worse.

But they can't relax just yet - because former Sheffield United bidder Dozy Mmobuosi reportedly injected money into the Blades ahead of his potential takeover of the South Yorkshire side.

Nigerian businessman Mmobuosi looked to be in with a good chance of taking control of the South Yorkshire side after agreeing terms with Prince Abdullah - but that takeover deal fell through in the end.

This is a key reason why the Royals' supporters shouldn't believe a takeover is close just yet.

How long could it take for Reading FC to get a takeover deal over the line?

No period of exclusivity has been granted to any party just yet - and that's a slight concern considering it could take weeks or months for the EFL to ratify a takeover once the period of exclusivity starts.

And that party that's given a period of exclusivity may not even get approval from the EFL, with the body beefing up their checks.

With this in mind, Reading's supporters can't afford to relax until a takeover is officially confirmed.

The Blades, through no real fault of their own, wasted a lot of time waiting for Mmobuosi to take control of the club, and that probably prevented other parties from coming in with their own offers.

In the end, current owner Prince Abdullah guided the club through the summer window, but the Blades only had a limited amount to spend which wasn't a surprise considering they were reportedly in a delicate financial situation last season.

The Royals don't have time to waste as they look to avoid administration and potentially liquidation, so they will be hoping the takeover process is smoother for them.