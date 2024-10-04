Sheffield United supporters are the only ones left in the Championship that can say they follow an unbeaten team.

A tight 1-0 win against Swansea City moved the Blades further up the second tier table, and kept themselves as the only team who are yet to lose a game.

Had you offered that to the United fanbase after their relegation was confirmed, they probably would have taken it.

There was a lot of negativity surrounding the club going into this season. United's chances of bouncing right back up to the Premier League looked slim. They had an aging squad, not a lot of money to replace those they wanted to get rid of and there was pressure being put on them by clubs that wanted to take their best players.

In the end, they came through the summer window quite well, having revamped the team and kept hold of a lot of their most valuable assets.

The supporters had to endure a season of pain at Bramall Lane, but they kept their attendances high, at an average of just shy of 30,000 (29,962 to be exact, as per Transfermarkt). That's a strong number given the putrid play they were watching.

Sheffield United's 23/24 Premier League stats Position 20th Points 16 Wins 3 Draws 7 Losses 28 Goals scored 35 Goals conceded 104 Stats taken from Sofascore

The attendances were expected to drop after their relegation from the Premier League. The average is down to 27,060 - fifth best in the Championship, as per Transfermarkt - at the time of writing.

That average is taken from the four home games that the club have played in this campaign, and these are all of their Bramall Lane attendances from this season, ranked from lowest to highest.

All attendance figures are taken from Transfermarkt.

4 Swansea City - 25,112

The Blades' lowest attendance so far this season was for their most recent match. A good reason why this game specifically is currently at the tail end of this list is because the contest took place on Wednesday evening.

Midweek games always tend to feature a slight drop in attendance, so this should come as no surprise. For those that did miss it, they didn't exactly miss a classic. There was just one goal in the game, and it was an own goal that was scored by Swansea's Josh Tymon.

3 Watford - 26,914

Another 1-0 win saw the Blades record their second-lowest attendance of the season at Bramall Lane. And guess what, there was another own goal.

This time it was Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann who put the ball in the back of his own net, inadvertently.

2 Queens Park Rangers - 27,527

It's a bit of a surprise to see that the first Championship game of the season played at Bramall Lane wasn't the highest league attendance at the stadium this season. Most opening matches tend to be packed with excitement. Fans who wouldn't usually come every week turn up to see what the newest version of the club looks like.

The Blades held a convincing lead in this game against QPR, but they threw away a two-goal advantage late on in the match and could only salvage a single point.

1 Derby County - 28,685

The meeting between United and Derby in September was the first time that these two sides had faced each other in South Yorkshire for almost exactly three years. County's return to Bramall Lane saw them lose in front of a packed house in S6, with the Blades' main man, Gus Hamer, once again providing the goods for his team.