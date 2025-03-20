Michael Cooper has been a crucial part of Sheffield United’s success in the Championship so far this season.

The Blades are currently level on points with Leeds United at the top of the second tier table and Cooper has been crucial to their efforts all season.

The 25-year-old has been a huge upgrade to United’s goalkeeping department since his initial £2million move from Plymouth Argyle last summer. Given the form he has displayed this season, it would be a huge shock if he isn’t being monitored by some of the country’s top clubs.

With that in mind, fears over his potential exit among the United fanbase are only natural, but boss Chris Wilder has the potential to alleviate those fears by delivering one crucial thing by the end of this season.

Cooper has been excellent for Sheffield United this season

With the way he has performed between the posts this season, it’s fair to say that United’s signing of Cooper already appears to be a bargain.

He had rapidly become one of the lower leagues’ brightest young prospects over the course of his last four years at Plymouth and scooped several awards for his efforts with Argyle when they were promoted from League One in 2022/23.

The shot-stopper kept 18 clean sheets on his way to winning the third tier’s Golden Glove award (shared with Wycombe's David Stockdale), and he was also named in the league’s Team of the Season, as well as receiving the club’s Player of the Year award.

Injuries affected his debut Championship season last term, but Cooper’s form has hit another level since his move to the Steel City.

He has already kept 19 clean sheets from just 36 appearances, a total which sits him behind only Burnley’s James Trafford and Leeds’ Illan Meslier.

Michael Cooper Championship stats 24/25, with league ranking (as per Fotmob) Apps 36 Clean sheets 19 (3rd) Save percentage 78.5% (2nd) Saves per 90 2.6 (=12th) Goals prevented 6.2 (4th) Goals conceded per 90 0.7 (=2nd)

While Cooper is statistically superb, his performances in the big games are another thing that set him aside from the majority of Championship keepers.

He made three crucial saves on his way to keeping a clean sheet in last weekend’s Sheffield derby, and he has now shutout Wednesday’s city rivals home and away this term.

Related Sheffield United urged to retain Chris Wilder mainstay even if Hamer, Souza, Ahmedhodzic move on Football League World's Sheffield United pundit is resigned to losing multiple stars if the Blades miss out on promotion

Getting promoted could be the key to keeping Cooper

Given the form he has displayed this season, it would come as no surprise whatsoever if Cooper was to attract interest from Premier League clubs in the summer, and potentially even clubs with European aspirations.

He would likely be a more cost-effective option for one of the top clubs than a ‘keeper with a bigger reputation in a top-level league, but would also provide ample quality.

Throw in the fact that Cooper is English, so will contribute towards the Premier League’s quota of homegrown players for each team, and several top flight sides may well view him as a solid long-term option.

With that in mind, the Blades could potentially face a battle to keep hold of him as early as this summer. However, if Wilder was to get them over the line and secure promotion back to the Premier League, that could hand United a huge boost in relation to their number one.

If Cooper was able to gain his first taste of Premier League football at Bramall Lane next season, it would surely help them to ward off any clubs who were potentially thinking about chasing him.

At the very least, given he would be key to any chance of United staying up, they would be able to drive their asking price up significantly.

From Cooper’s perspective, playing top flight football could also open up the door to any international aspirations he may have. With Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale and James Trafford, England boss Thomas Tuchel has plenty of options to pick from in the goalkeeping department.

However, with Cooper proving himself to be one of the Championship’s best, just as the four others did before him, it would be no surprise at all to see him named in a squad at some point in the future.

From United’s point of view, Cooper hasn’t even been at the club for a year yet and the £2 million they spent on him already appears to be a bargain.

He has been an inspired signing for the Blades and has the potential to earn them a substantial profit over the next few years.