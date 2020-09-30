Sheffield United enter talks to sign Championship player

Sheffield United are in talks to sign Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Blades are in the market for a centre-half, with Jack O’Connell set to miss the remainder of the Premier League season after picking up a knee injury.

Chris Wilder has reportedly turned his attention towards Huddersfield Town’s Kongolo, whose future at the John Smith’s Stadium looks uncertain.

Kongolo became Huddersfield’s club-record signing in 2018, arriving from AS Monaco for a fee of around £17.5million, making 32 appearances as they were relegated from the Premier League

The 26-year-old made 11 appearances for Town last term before joining Fulham on loan in January, making only two appearances for the Cottagers before being ruled out for the season through injury.

Yorkshire Live now claim that Town are open to letting Kongolo leave the club before the transfer window closes, with the Blades believed to have made contact with the Terriers over a move.

The club are looking to get Kongolo off the wage bill, as Carlos Corberan looks to strengthen his squad ahead of deadline day.

The Verdict

This is somewhat risky from a Sheffield United perspective.

Kongolo didn’t really impress the last time he played in the Premier League, and he hasn’t played an awful amount of games since dropping back into the Championship.

There’s clearly a talent in there, but whether he can bounce back from his injury and get back to his best remains to be seen.