Sheffield United enter race for Manchester United transfer agreement

Sheffield United want to sign midfielder James Garner on loan from Manchester United, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Garner spent last season on loan in the Championship, first with Watford and then Nottingham Forest, impressing with the latter in particular.

Now, following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, it seems Sheffield United are keen to bring Garner back to the second-tier for the coming campaign.

According to this latest update, the Blades are keen to bring Garner to the club on a temporary basis, and are apparently willing to fund the move this summer.

However, it is thought that Nottingham Forest are also keen to secure a deal to bring the midfielder back to The City Ground this summer.

Sheffield United are said to have a good relationship with Manchester United, following goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s two loan spells at Bramall Lane between 2018 and 2020.

With less than a week to go until the start of the new season, Sheffield United are yet to make an addition to their first-team squad in the transfer market.

The Verdict

I do think that this could be a very good signing for Sheffield United.

The Blades are already short on numbers in the centre of midfield, and that could become an even more pressing concern if Sander Berge is to leave the club this summer.

As a result, bringing in an extra option such as Garner in that position could certainly be useful, especially when you consider how he impressed for Forest in the second-half of last season.

Indeed, it could be hard for Garner to force his way into the first-team at Old Trafford next season, so a loan move away in search of regular senior football could also make sense for the 20-year-old again.