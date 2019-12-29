Sheffield United enter race for in-demand Championship attacker

Sheffield United are the latest Premier League side to take an interest in QPR attacker Eberechi Eze, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Eze has been in impressive form for Rangers this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 24 appearances in the current Championship campaign.

Those performances have already attracted the attention of Sheffield United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham and Southampton, and it appears the Blades have now entered that race as well.

According to the latest reports, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is keen for his side to move quickly to beat their fellow top-flight sides to the signing of the 21-year-old in the January transfer window.

It is thought that the Blades are attracted to Eze due to his significant potential to offer a large sell-on value, and the fact that he is cheaper than another of their attacking transfer targets in the form of Brentford’s Ollie Watkins.

There are 18 months remaining on Eze’s current contract at QPR, securing his future at the club until the summer of 2021, with Rangers reportedly demanding £12million to part company with one of their key players.

The Verdict

This could be a really good signing for Sheffield United.

Eze has certainly shown his potential this year, and you feel he will be keen to step up to the top flight sooner rather than later, with the Blades looking a decent bet to offer him the chance to do that.

Chris Wilder’s side have already made a big mark on the Premier League this season, and beating the likes of Spurs to this signing would serve to do that even further, as beating one of the division’s so-called ‘big six’ to this signing would be a big statement of intent.