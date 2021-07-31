Sheffield United enter race for 24-year-old midfielder

Sheffield United have joined the race to sign St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath, a report from The Mirror has revealed.

McGrath enjoyed an impressive campaign for St Mirren last season, scoring 17 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions, seemingly attracting plenty of attention from elsewhere.

Newly promoted Premier League side Watford have recently been linked with the 24-year-old, as they prepare for their return to the top-flight.

Now however, it seems as though the Hornets are not alone with their desire to secure a deal for the midfielder.

According to this latest update, Sheffield United are also keen on a deal for McGrath, with the Blades preparing for a push for immediate promotion from the Championship this summer.

The Yorkshire club have so far yet to make a signing since the transfer market at the end of last season, although they will be looking to change that with the new season now just a week away.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on McGrath’s contract with St Mirren, although manager Jim Goodwin has previously insisted that it will take a “outrageous offer” for the club to sell the newly capped Republic of Ireland international.

The Verdict

I do think that this could be a useful signing for Sheffield United.

The Blades have yet to get going in the transfer market this summer, so you do feel as though they are under some pressure here, with the season now fast approaching.

Indeed, the midfield is a particular area that you feel they could do to strengthen, and McGrath offers them a strong option in that position, who – even if many of his goals last season were penalties – can still provide an attacking threat from deep.

At 24-years-old, McGrath can also be an option for the Blades for many years to come, so I do think this is one that is well worth looking into for those in charge at Bramall Lane.