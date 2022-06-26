Sheffield United enter race for 23-year-old defender

Sheffield United have joined Blackburn Rovers in the pursuit of Malmo centre back Anel Ahmedhodzic, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Blackburn have recently emerged as potential suitors for the 23-year-old, with the Ewood Park club having appointed Ahmedhodzic’s former Malmo boss, Jon Dahl Tomasson, as their head coach earlier this month.

Now however, it appears that the Lancashire club are set to face competition from elsewhere, to bring the centre back to the Championship this summer.

According to this latest update, Sheffield United are now also making a move for Ahmedhodzic, as they look to strengthen their back line during the current window.

It is thought that the Blades have the funds to spend on a defender, with a fee of £3million touted for Ahmedhodzic.

The Bosnian international has previously made 84 appearances in all competitions for Malmo, before spending the second half of last season on loan at Bordeaux, as they were relegated from the Ligue 1.

The Verdict

It does look as though this could be a good signing for Sheffield United if they manage to get it done.

The Blades are short on options at centre back after departures this summer, while some of those they do have in that position are approaching the latter stages of their careers.

Ahmedhodzic would offer them a longer term presence in that position, and having already played at a high level, could certainly be a useful option to fill that role.

With that in mind, it could be intriguing to see how Ahmedhodzic’s future is decided this summer, given the big decision he may have to make, not least with his connection to Tomasson at Blackburn.