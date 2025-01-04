This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has emerged as a potential January transfer target for Sheffield United.

According to The Star, the 27-year-old is on Chris Wilder’s radar now that the winter market is open.

The Blades are in the mix for automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, so could look to the transfer window to try and bolster their chances of a top two finish.

Choudhury has struggled for game time this season, earning four league appearances, but played a role in the Foxes gaining promotion to the top flight last year under Enzo Maresca.

Hamza Choudhury - Leicester City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2017-18 8 (4) 0 (1) 2018-19 9 (7) 0 2019-20 20 (10) 1 (1) 2020-21 10 (4) 0 2021-22 6 (4) 0 2023-24 34 (15) 0 (1) 2024-25 4 (1) 0 As of January 3rd

Hamza Choudhury transfer verdict

When asked about the possibility of signing Choudhury this January, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy, from Blades Ramble, expressed his excitement at the prospect of his arrival.

He believes that the Premier League player would be a great addition to Wilder’s midfield options, giving the team cover for Vini Souza and Ollie Arblaster.

“Hamza Choudhury would be an absolutely brilliant shout for Sheffield United,” Jimmy told Football League World.

“Not just to cover for Ollie Arblaster, which we desperately do need, but to cover Vini Souza as well.

Related Southampton FC reveal hands Sheffield United boost in Ben Brereton Diaz chase Southampton will be letting Ben Brereton Diaz leave the club this month, which is a boost for Sheffield United

“It’s the closest thing we’re going to get to Souza.

“So, if Souza goes out and gets injured, like he is at moment, then we’ve got a little bit of power and a bit of a destroyer in there to recover the ball with a tough tackle.

“Hamza Choudhury creates that.

“Get him in, hopefully loan-to-buy or permanent because we’ve liked him for a while at Bramall Lane.

“He slots into this team really nicely.”

Bodies are needed at Sheffield United

Sheffield United should be looking to bring in a few signings if they can this January as they don’t have a very deep squad, especially compared to their promotion rivals.

Someone like Choudhury could be a solid addition on the right terms, especially given he now has promotion experience from last season with Leicester.

Bringing in cover of any sort in midfield will be necessary, and Choudhury would be a smart solution as he can cover a number of roles if needed.

The cost of the deal is something to keep an eye on, particularly given Leicester’s own financial situation, as there could be the chance to make a cut-price offer if the Foxes get desperate enough to need to raise funds.