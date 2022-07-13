Sheffield United emerging as frontrunners to secure transfer move for 21-y/o

Sheffield United are ‘leading the chase’ as they look to sign Reda Khadra from Brighton this summer.

The 21-year-old, who can play in various attacking positions, spent the previous campaign on loan with Blackburn Rovers and he impressed, scoring four goals and registering two assists as Tony Mowbray’s side missed out on a top six finish.

Khadra is now back with his parent club but it appears the Seagulls are ready to sanction another move for the player, as Football Insider confirmed that discussions have taken place with the Blades over a move.

Whilst a deal isn’t imminent, with plenty of other clubs chasing Khadra, the update does state that Paul Heckingbottom’s side are at the front of the queue as they look to get the deal done.

They add that Khadra’s versatility is seen as crucial to the Blades chief, who could potentially use the player in a wing-back role if he joins.

Khadra has just entered the final year of his contract with Brighton, so it remains to be seen what sort of deal will be agreed for the German.

The verdict

This would be a good addition for Sheffield United as Khadra was a very exciting player for Blackburn and he’s still very young so is going to keep improving.

As well as that, he has the ability to play in various roles which is an obvious appeal, so he would be someone who can play an important role for the Yorkshire side if this happens.

With the level of interest in Khadra, this would be a coup for Sheffield United and they will hope to get this over the line.

