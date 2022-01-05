Sheffield United emerge as major contender in transfer race for Scotland international

Sheffield United have emerged as a potential destination for soon-to-be out of contract Heart of Midlothian defender John Souttar, per Alan Nixon of The Sun.

The 25-year-old Scotland international’s deal at Tynecastle expires at the end of the 2021-22 season and his contract status has seen a flurry of Championship clubs interested in his signature.

Stoke City, where John’s younger brother Harry plies his trade, have been one of the leading fancies to sign him as well as Blackburn Rovers, with Nottingham Forest also set to offer Souttar a pre-contract agreement this week, per the Daily Record.

But the Blades have now come to the forefront of the race with Paul Heckingbottom’s side potentially set to steal a march over their league rivals by making a move for the centre-back, who has three goals in 18 Scottish Premiership appearances to his name.

United and other English clubs can approach to sign Souttar now for the 2022-23 season and beyond but anyone who wants to take him in January will need to pay Hearts a fee for his services.

The Verdict

With Jack O’Connell out with a long-term injury and Chris Basham out of contract in the summer, Sheffield United could do with a fresh face at the back.

And if they can snag Souttar for a bargain then that would represent very good business.

You get the feeling though that instead of pre-contract offers though, Hearts will be fielding cash offers this month for one of their star players who has had a nightmare few years due to injuries.

Souttar seems to be over that now though and having forced his way into the Scotland squad, he’s now aiming to cross the border to forge a career for himself in England.