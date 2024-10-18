Sheffield United make the trip to take on Leeds United on Friday night knowing a point could take them to the top of the Championship.

Chris Wilder will believe his side can pick up all three points, but he will also be aware of what a tough challenge lies ahead.

Normally, a visiting team would go to Elland Road with one thing in mind - to keep it right defensively, as they look to quieten the crowd in the first 20 minutes.

Elland Road will be rocking for Leeds United vs Sheffield United

This promises to be a feisty game between two promotion rivals played under the floodlights, so all the ingredients are in place for Leeds’ famous old stadium to be rocking.

Therefore, you would understand if the Blades sat deep, took their time with set-plays, and slowly felt their way into the game.

However, on this occasion, it would be the wrong approach - as they simply must test Illan Meslier as quickly as possible.

Illan Meslier will be feeling the pressure

It feels harsh to dig the keeper out too much, as he has been a solid performer for the Whites over the years, but his mistake against Sunderland last time out was the sort that will be shown for decades to come.

He inexplicably let Alan Browne’s deflected effort go into the net, and he cost Leeds two points in the process, as it was the last kick of the game.

The magnitude of the error means that all eyes will be on Meslier from the off, and he has had two weeks to dwell on the mistake due to the international break, which is far from ideal.

So, Sheffield United need to try and capitalise on that.

The Leeds fans are good on the whole, but they can also get frustrated and turn quickly, and Meslier’s moment of madness will remain fresh in the memory. Therefore, the Blades need to test him every way possible early on, to see how he can handle that scrutiny.

Whether it’s putting the ball in the box from a free-kick or a long throw, or having an effort from distance, they need to make Meslier work.

It should be said that the keeper has made mistakes before, and he has bounced back well, so there’s nothing to suggest he won’t do so again. Plus, he will surely be relishing the chance to get back out on the pitch to get that moment out of his system.

Nevertheless, there will be around 35,000 home supporters watching Meslier, and one slip-up, even if it doesn’t result in a goal, can make the whole stadium anxious - and that will play into the hands of the visitors.

That feeling will quickly transmit to the players, and it could change the dynamic of the game if the home side is under pressure from those on the terraces.

Championship Table - As Of October 18, 2024 Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Brom 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 7 Norwich City 9 6 15 8 Blackburn Rovers 9 4 15

If Wilder’s men sit back and don’t start fast, they risk allowing Leeds to settle into the game, and Meslier, along with his teammates, could relax if they go a goal ahead and are in total control.

So, it’s imperative that Sheffield United are out of the blocks first as they look to test the under-fire keeper, as it could be decisive in deciding this huge game between the promotion hopefuls.