Sheffield United edge closer to completing deal to sign six-goal midfielder from EFL club

Sheffield United are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Reading midfielder John Swift according to Berkshire Live.

Swift has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Royals this term, having scored six goals and been on hand to provide 11 assists in 44 appearances for Mark Bowen’s side.

Reading are currently sat 15th in the Championship table after a season that has been full of ups and downs, and the club’s supporters are certainly going to be frustrated to see Swift departing the club.

Berkshire Live have revealed that an initial fee of £3.5million has been agreed between both parties for Swift to head back into the Premier League.

The midfielder signed for Reading from Chelsea back in 2016, and has gone on to catch the eye with some strong performances for the Royals over the years.

Reading are set to take on play-off chasing Swansea City in their final match of the 2019/20 season at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday evening, in what is likely to be Swift’s last game for the Berkshire-based side.

Do you know the colour of these 40 clubs’ home shirts? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

The Verdict:

The fee involved in this one is certainly a surprise.

Obviously due to off-the-field problems, some football clubs have been impacted more than others, so players are likely to be sold for a cheaper fee than clubs would have originally hoped to obtain.

But Swift is certainly worth more than £3.5million, and Sheffield United will be delighted to get this deal over the line for a player that has caught the eye with impressive performances this term.

I think he’ll provide the ideal competition for a starting spot for the likes of Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn and Sander Berge in Chris Wilder’s side.