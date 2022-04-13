Senior Sheffield United duos futures become clearer following Paul Heckingbottom comments

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that he wants Chris Basham and Billy Sharp to stay at Bramall Lane for the foreseeable future, despite their contracts coming to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign.

Basham and Sharp have been long-serving players for the Blades, with the former arriving at Bramall Lane in 2014 from Blackpool and rose through the leagues as a regular starter from League One to the Premier League.

Sharp meanwhile, a boyhood United fan, returned to Bramall Lane for his third stint as a player in 2015 from Leeds United and he has been in amongst the goals this season in particular, with 14 scored in 38 league outings.

Contract negotiations have yet to really get going at United, with the hierarchy waiting to see what division they will be playing in next season to decide who stays and goes.

However in the case of both Sharp and Basham, Heckingbottom stated to the Sheffield Star that he sees both men being a part of the squad for the ‘next few seasons’, although he did not confirm if contract talks were ongoing with either man.

The Star reported though that Sharp has been offered a ‘revised package’ by the club to extend his stay, but as of now he remains out of contract in June.

The Verdict

Even though they are both in the twilight of their careers in terms of age, Sharp and Basham – the former in particular – have showed this season that they still have something to offer the Blades.

If promotion to the Premier League is achieved then that will make them a lot less effective you’d imagine, but enough has been shown to suggest they should be starters next season in the Championship.

United are probably waiting until as late as possible though to make a decision due to the uncertainty of the league they’ll be in in 2022-23, and they will know if promotion is won, then they can definitely upgrade those positions.

There would probably be an uproar though amongst supporters if Sharp was to be allowed to leave though considering his goal contributions this season – at 36 years old he’s aged like a fine wine on the pitch and he seemingly still has goals left in him.