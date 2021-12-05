Sheffield United duo win Paul Heckingbottom praise after win over ardiff

Sheffield United ran out 3-2 winners against Cardiff City on Saturday with manager Paul Heckingbottom praising Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick for their contributions.

The Blades have started well under Paul Heckingbottom having won their last two games under their new manager.

It marks a new era for Sheffield United as the club changes it’s focus towards the future through youth development.

However, it was veteran duo David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp who grabbed the headlines in their win against Cardiff as both were on the scoresheet for Heckingbottom’s side.

The pair drew praise from their manager, as he told The Examiner how important they are and will be to his side going forward: “I will say the same message. Long-term as a club we want to invest in the academy, the facilities, young players and develop players but not at the expense of this season.

“It’s good that they have done the business and last week we had Sharpy and Rhian, two strikers at opposite ends of the spectrum, and we have had similar here with Morgan, who is a young and exciting talent, and Sharpy and Didz scoring the goals.”

Heckingbottom went onto say that the two players will be key to their season and have plenty more to offer to the club: “You look at Sharpy and his goals, he still has the same standards he had years ago and that’s what it’s all about setting the standards.

“You have to have that motivation. When I first came in I was 38 and that is what I have to keep reminding people up here regarding the likes of Sharpy and Didzy. They’ve got years left.”

Following that win, Sheffield United are now tenth in the Championship table, four points off the top six ahead of QPR’s visit to Bramall Lane a week on Monday.

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that both Sharp and McGoldrick will be vital to the Blades this season.

Between them, they have 18 goal contributions and keeping them fit and firing throughout the season will be important for the younger players Heckingbottom mentioned.

There’s no better role model to have around than the likes of Sharp and McGoldrick and their impact both on and off the pitch will be key to Sheffield United’s short and long term future.

If they can maintain that, there is no reason they can’t be key to a play-off push in the second half of the season for the Blades.