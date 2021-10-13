Sheffield United duo react to message from West Brom’s Callum Robinson after midweek heroics

West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson scored a hat-trick in Ireland’s 4-0 win over Qatar last night, rounding off an impressive international break in stylish fashion.

Robinson has since been dubbed the new CR7 by some, having scored five goals across two games. Days earlier his brace set Ireland up for a 3-0 win over Luxembourg, their first competitive victory under Stephen Kenny.

Last night, Robinson bagged a hat-trick inside 53 minutes against Qatar and was quick to post a picture of himself on Instagram:

In the replies were two of his Ireland teammates – John Egan and Conor Hourihane. The former was also a teammate at Sheffield United, whilst Hourihane has linked up with the Blades on loan following Robinson’s exit.

Robinson was on the books at Bramall Lane across 2019/20, but he scored just twice in 19 appearances before linking up with West Brom, initially on loan.

That initial loan spell saw Robinson help the Baggies to promotion and he’s played a year in the Premier League with them since then.

Despite the setback of suffering relegation last season, Robinson helped West Brom get off to a flyer in the Championship this term. He scored in each of his first three appearances of 2021/22, including a goal against Sheffield United.

His Ireland goals, though, were his first since then.

The Verdict

Robinson is bound to have struck a bond with a number of his Ireland teammates, but the time he will have spent with Egan at Sheffield United will have only strengthened that.

Given what the 26-year-old has just delivered for Ireland, this type of reaction from any of his teammates isn’t a surprise.

The West Brom man has been on fire in the last two games and the Baggies fans will be hoping to see that carried back onto the domestic stage, as they push AFC Bournemouth at the top of the Championship.

