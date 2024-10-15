This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United youngsters Ryan Onè and Louie Marsh have been tipped for big futures and a breakthrough at Bramall Lane in the near future.

Striker Onè joined the Blades from Scottish side Hamilton Academical in September 2023, while Marsh was born in Sheffield and came through the ranks at the club, making his debut in an EFL Cup tie against Lincoln City in August 2023.

Marsh joined Doncaster Rovers on loan for the 2023/24 season, but he found it hard to get regular playing time, making just eight appearances for the club in all competitions.

Nonetheless, training and playing with experienced League Two players would have toughened him up, and he'll be looking to make an impression on Chris Wilder this season.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old One has first-team experience under his belt in Scotland, albeit in the lower leagues, and he played in the Premier League last season, featuring for seven minutes from the bench in a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal.

While Marsh and Onè haven't quite fully broken through yet, it only looks like a matter of time before they do, and big things are expected from them.

Ryan Onè and Louie Marsh tipped for Sheffield United breakthrough

We asked our Sheffield United fan pundit, Jimmy of The Blades Ramble YouTube channel, who he expects to be the club's next breakthrough star, and it's clear that Onè and Marsh are two players he thinks highly of.

Speaking to Football League World, Jimmy said: "Sheffield United are known to have several hot prospects coming through our academy.

"It’s a renowned academy for bringing through strong talent, Ollie Arblaster being the latest to make an impact.

“If you’re discounting people like Sydie Peck, Femi Seriki and Andre Brooks who’ve all made an impact on the first-team in recent times, then there are two players who standout currently who haven’t had the opportunity yet, even though there are many more.

“Ryan Onè and Louie Marsh are two prospects. One is predominately a striker, although he can play out wide on the left, while Marsh is more of a number ten.

“They’re two players to really look out for. Hopefully, they get some minutes for Sheffield United or a decent time on loan to hone their craft, but they’re going to be some real players for Sheffield United going forward.”

Chris Wilder will be excited by some of the talent coming through at Sheffield United

As Jimmy said above, the Blades have had some real talent emerge from their academy in recent seasons, and players like Arblaster are a perfect example of that.

The likes of Peck, Brooks and Seriki are next in line, and then you've got Onè and Marsh behind that, so there's certainly a conveyor belt of talent at Bramall Lane, and Wilder looks set to reap the rewards of that in the coming seasons.

Marsh and Onè have made just five senior appearances between them, but the fact that Sheffield United reportedly wouldn't let Marsh leave on loan for Wrexham in the summer suggests he's got a role to play this season, and that he does feature in Wilder's plans.

Louie Marsh and Ryan One's Sheffield United senior careers - Transfermarkt Player Appearances Minutes played Louie Marsh 3 205' Ryan One 2 27'

Marsh is 20, while Onè is 18, so you'd expect the Sheffield-born number ten to make a breakthrough very shortly, while it could be a year or two before One is featuring on a regular basis for the Blades.

Having a strong academy is an important foundation for clubs up and down the country as it provides homegrown players for the first-team, and they're also assets that can be sold for money in the future.

Things look bright at Bramall Lane, and it would be a surprise if the likes of Marsh and Onè didn't become stars of the future at Sheffield United.