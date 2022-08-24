Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United drop upbeat injury update from Paul Heckingbottom

Sheffield United are set to have a strong core of first-team players available for their upcoming trip to Luton Town. 

Paul Heckingbottom remains without some key players, whilst others are not quite going to make this coming Friday.

However, as per the Blades boss and his update on the club’s official media channels, there is positive news.

John Fleck, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Iliman Ndiaye, who struck twice in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, are all carrying impact injuries at this moment in time, but should be fit.

There’s been an additional update on Chris Basham and Tommy Doyle, who are back available to Heckingbottom.

Enda Stevens and Ciaran Clark, meanwhile, are back out on the grass training, although neither defender is due to feature at Kenilworth Road.

Ben Osborn and Jayden Bogle, alongside Billy Sharp, remain other longer-term absentees.

The Blades currently top the Championship table and are unbeaten since their opening day loss at Watford.

A trio of home wins, combined with a point at Middlesbrough, have left Heckingbottom’s side with 10 points from a possible 15 heading to Luton.

The Verdict 

Sheffield United are in really good shape heading into this weekend.

That’s true in terms of their squad and also their league position after five games.

The Blades look amongst the Championship’s strongest sides at this stage and they’ve got the personnel to match it.

Heckingbottom and his recruitment team deserves huge credit for building this depth, whilst there will probably be a nod to the medical department for getting a solid percentage available.

Not all managers are afforded that type of squad.

Thoughts? Let us know! 


