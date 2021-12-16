Sheffield United drop player update that supporters are going to love

Sheffield United have revealed that John Fleck is back on the training pitches and at ‘full tilt’ as he works his way towards a return.

Fleck collapsed during Sheffield United’s win over Reading FC last month in worrying scenes.

Thankfully, Fleck has recovered and is now working his way back for Sheffield United heading into 2022.

Ahead of Monday’s scheduled meeting with Fulham at Craven Cottage, Sheffield United have provided an update of Fleck being put through his paces in training, alongside the caption: “Flecky, back at full tilt.”

Flecky, back at full tilt. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👊 pic.twitter.com/lsVlMVWcWq — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 16, 2021

Fleck, 30, was a driving force in midfield as Sheffield United stormed to ninth in the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

He’s made 18 appearances for Sheffield United on the back of relegation back into the Championship, all under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Heckingbottom took charge of the fixture after Fleck’s collapse at Reading and hasn’t been able to use the Scottish midfielder yet.

Despite that, he’s recorded back-to-back wins in the Championship and has Sheffield United targeting a surge for the play-offs.

Monday’s meeting with QPR was called off due to Covid cases in the Londoner’s camp, with Heckingbottom’s side’s focus now on a trip to the Capital themselves this Monday when they meet Fulham.

The Verdict

This is great to see.

The scenes at Reading last month were really worrying, so to see that Fleck is well on the road to recovery is brilliant news – views that will be shared across the football community.

Heckingbottom will do the right thing by bringing Fleck back into the fold with caution. He’s got other players to play in his position, so there’s little need to be premature here.

However, there’s little denying that a fully fit Fleck getting himself available, helps Sheffield United significantly.

