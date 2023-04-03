Sheffield United strengthened their grip on second in the Sky Bet Championship table over the weekend, beating Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road.

That has left Sheffield United six points clear of Middlesbrough in third after their slip-up against Huddersfield Town over the weekend. Paul Heckingbottom's side have an additional game in-hand on Boro, which comes later this month against West Brom.

Saturday was a big day, though, with James McAtee's goal shortly after the hour settling the game.

There was little between the two sides, with only a shot-on-target apiece at Carrow Road. McAtee burying his chance and Wes Foderingham equal to Norwich's.

Did John Egan impress for Sheffield United v Norwich?

Key to Sheffield United's win was the way in which their defence was organised and disciplined. John Egan key to that, as usual.

Following the game, Sheffield United revealed on Twitter that was the 75th clean sheet that the Blades have kept when Egan has been part of their side. The 30-year-old has made 208 appearances, with a clean sheet coming in under every three games with the Irishman on the field.

Against Norwich, Egan registered two tackles, two interceptions and three clearances, all whilst only committing one foul. Whoscored.com rated the defender's performance at 7.28, above his average (6.98) for the season.

What's next for Sheffield United?

Sheffield United are looking to extend their lead over Middlesbrough in third over the Easter period.

On Good Friday, Heckingbottom's side host Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane, taking on the Championship's basement side in what should be a routine afternoon.

Easter Monday sees the Blades travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley, currently the only side above them in the Championship standings.

How important is Egan to Sheffield United?

It's not something you can underestimate.

Egan has been a huge player for Sheffield United over the years. He's been involved in one promotion-winning campaign already in his Bramall Lane career, as well as a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League.

After relegation back into the EFL, Egan has been at the heart of two more pushes for promotion, one of which the club are on the cusp of getting over the line.

Egan will be important over Easter once more, as Sheffield United take on the bottom and top of the Championship.