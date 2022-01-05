Sheffield United demand outlined as Blackburn Rovers work on transfer

Sheffield United are looking to generate a fee for the service of Oliver Burke this month as talks with Blackburn Rovers continue over a transfer.

It’s claimed by Lancashire Live that Blackburn are locked in talks with Sheffield United over Burke, with the forward willing to make the move to Ewood Park.

The deal in question could be permanent, but this same report has claimed that it will not be a free transfer.

Lancashire Live outline that Sheffield United are looking to generate a fee for Burke if he is to depart Bramall Lane for a direct Championship rival this month.

Blackburn, then, will have to be shrewd given a lowly budget available to Tony Mowbray despite the fact they sit second in the Championship table.

Burke, 24, has fallen out of favour at Bramall Lane this season and has been limited to only seven appearances across all competitions, the last of which came all the way back in September.

Paul Heckingbottom hasn’t handed Burke a reprieve either, despite the forward making the bench in two of his three fixtures in-charge.

Prior to moving to Bramall Lane in 2020, Burke was on the books at Nottingham Forest, RB Leipzig and West Brom, as well as having a loan spell with Celtic.

The Verdict

This is fair enough.

Burke remains a saleable asset at 24 and given the fact he’s keen on a move to Ewood Park, it makes sense for Sheffield United to try and hold firm on their end of the deal.

A fee would be useful to them, of course, but they can’t get greedy really.

Heckingbottom isn’t using Burke and he’d free up space in their squad to strengthen elsewhere later in the window.

By all means, hold out for something if you’re Sheffield United, but don’t take it to the point where Blackburn walk away.

It could turn into a very good deal for all parties.

