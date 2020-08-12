Sheffield United delay in finalising EFL transfer explained

Wigan Athletic left-back Antonee Robinson remains on course to sign for Sheffield United, but any deal to take him to Bramall Lane will take time given the Latics’ off-field position.

Despite finishing comfortably in mid-table after 46 games of the Championship season, Wigan were plunged into administration and have been hit with a 12-point deduction, which has relegated them to the third-tier.

As you might expect, a fire sale is taking place at the DW Stadium, with Sheffield United in pole position to pick up Robinson in a cut-price deal after his failed move to AC Milan in the winter.

Quiz: The 15-question Wigan Athletic higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Have Wigan Athletic won higher or lower than 11 matches in the Championship this season? Higher Lower

However, as per a report from the Sheffield Star, because Wigan are being run by administrators, things will take time as the focus is on the doorstep of finding new owners for the Lancashire club.

In terms of Robinson’s on-field contribution, the left-back has been superb for Wigan and has proved he’s more than capable of playing at the top level.

In 2019/20, the 23-year-old featured on 38 occasions, scoring once and assisting once, but also showing excellent ability as both an attack-minded, modern day, full-back and also an astute defender.

The Verdict

Given Sheffield United’s 3-5-2 preference, Robinson would fit in perfectly and challenge Enda Stevens for his place in the side.

He’s a threat going forwards, whilst defensively he’s comfortable to deal with the pace and skill of Premier League sides.

In truth, it is a deal worth waiting for.

Thoughts? Let us know!