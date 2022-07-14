Sheffield United defender speaks out after Olympiacos and Celtic summer transfer rumours

Sheffield United defender George Baldock has insisted he is happy at Bramall Lane after rumours linking him with a move away this summer.

Greek giants Olympiacos have been credited with transfer interest in the 29-year-old this summer.

The defender says he was aware of the Olympiacos interest due to being in Greece with the national team at the time, but insists he will remain at Bramall Lane unless told he is not wanted.

“I was made aware of it.” Baldock explained, via The Star.

“Especially being out in Greece at the time with the national team. I was made aware of it daily, because the fans out there are very passionate. Especially towards Olympiacos.

“But, you know, I’m under contract here and I’m very, very happy here. I think we can achieve really good things here.

“I love the lads, I love working under Hecky [Paul Heckingbottom] and it’s just one of those things, isn’t it? It never actually came to anything.”

More recently than the Olympiacos interest, Scottish champions Celtic are also said to be interested in the Blades defender this summer.

Despite the rumours continuing to swirl, Baldock insists he has not spoken too much with boss Paul Heckingbottom about them.

“I haven’t even spoken too much with Hecky about it and for me, that’s that really.” Baldock continued.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Sheffield United players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Dean Henderson is 22 years of age True False

“I’m happy here, until the day that I get told that any sort of bid has been accepted or they think it’s best for me to move on.

“Everyone knows how much I love the club. And I’ll give my all for the club until the day I leave.”

Sheffield United and Baldock get their 2021/22 campaign underway with an away trip to Watford on Monday 1st August.

The Verdict

This is really good news for Sheffield United.

It doesn’t sound like Baldock is going anywhere this summer, which is a positive update given he has been consistently linked with a move away tis summer.

Injuries obviously disrupted the 29-year-old’s Championship campaign last term, but with a fresh pre-season under his belt, he will be hoping for a healthy campaign ahead.

It’s a tough start for the Blades against Watford on the opening day, in what is a match-up between two sides likely to be challenging well into the top half of the division next season.