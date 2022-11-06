Sheffield United defender issues injury update amid lengthy absence

Jack O’Connell has issued an update on his current recovery from injury following Sheffield United’s emphatic win over Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The defender has not featured since the team’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in 2020-21 back when the club was still in the Premier League.

It has been a laborious process to come back to full fitness, but the 28-year old insists that he is getting better every day.

The centre back did not give any time frame for when he is hoping to return to action, but has remained positive despite numerous setbacks on the road to recovery.

“I’m improving every day and that’s the main thing,” said O’Connell on Sky Sports, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

“I think I made a mistake by trying to get back too soon and then it put me back to square one so for me it’s just about taking my time and trying to improve every day.”

The victory over promotion rivals Burnley has moved United up to 3rd in the Championship table.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side inflicted only the second defeat of the Clarets’ season so far.

Vincent Kompany’s team remained top of the table despite the loss, but the gap is now only three points between the two clubs, with United holding a game in hand.

The Verdict

It has been an incredibly tough recovery for O’Connell, so it is good to receive an update.

That there is still no timetable for a potential return is a concern, but his positivity perhaps says more than anything.

Rushing back initially set him back so far, so it comes as no surprise to find that patience is now considered key for his inevitable return and it will be a big moment for him and the club when he does eventually come back.