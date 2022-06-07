Sheffield United defender discusses long-term Blades future

“I think I’ll always have an opportunity here but if I’m still going, who knows?

“Jags [Phil Jagielka] is still outperforming every other centre-back in the Championship at his age. And if he can do it, why can’t I?” Phil Jagielka is 39-years-old but showed he is still more than capable at this level despite his age.

This season, the former Sheffield United defender made 39 Championship appearances, split between his time with Derby County and his time at Stoke City. Basham himself made 33 appearances for Sheffield United in all competitions in 2021/22, with a ligament injury side-lining him for months and limiting the number of matches he was available for. The Verdict After signing a new two-year deal it isn’t surprising to hear that Basham isn’t considering stopping any time soon, but talk of going on until Phil Jagielka’s age is certainly interesting. That said, there is no reason Basham cannot do so, providing his body holds up. He showed this season that he is as important as ever for the Blades, and next season will be the same, no doubt. It will be interesting to see how his comments about suggesting playing on into his late thirties sound in a couple of years, when he is at the end of his Sheffield United contract.