Sheffield United defender dealt frustrating setback

Anel Ahmedhodzic has been ruled out of international action with Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The Bosnian FA has confirmed on their official website that the defender will miss the team’s upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Montenegro and Romania.

This is due to an injury that is set to rule him out for up to four weeks.

He has suffered a flat muscle of the anterior thigh, meaning he will return to his club Sheffield United to continue his recovery process.

This also comes as a blow to Paul Heckingbottom’s side, with the defender proving an important player since his arrival during the summer.

The centre back has made nine appearances in the Championship this season, and has even contributed three goals and one assist to the team currently top of the table.

Ahmedhodzic has adjusted well to his new surroundings, asserting himself as a consistent starter for the Blades.

Heckingbottom’s team also has the meanest defence in the second division, having only conceded five times so far this season.

Up next for United following the international break is the visit of Birmingham City on October 1.

The Verdict

This is a setback for United, but the good news is that the injury will not keep Ahmedhodzic out of action for very long.

The international break has arguably come at a good time now as it should minimise the amount of game time that he misses.

However, the action comes thick and fast once the Championship returns so he could yet miss a good few games if he is indeed set to miss four weeks of football.

United have other defensive options who can cover for the Bosnian, so it isn’t the biggest disaster that he is hurt either.